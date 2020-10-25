Kim Komando: Easy solutions to common tech problems

Problem: You need to get rid of old gear, but all your personal data is on it

You need to remove all your data totally. Unfortunately, you cannot simply put all your files in the trash or recycle bin. Specialized tools readily available online can retrieve data you think is long gone.

If you don’t wipe your device, your data can be found later on down the road. All those deleted letters, financial documents and compromising photos are still lurking on your old devices. All it takes is a little know-how to recover them.

When a file is deleted, your operating system removes the file’s link and marks the space as free. Until it’s overwritten by new information, that file will still exist on your hard drive.

Before you donate an old computer or phone, take a few minutes and remove your data for good. Free programs like Eraser, Free Eraser and CCleaner will handle the task for you. Do a complete factory reset on your phones and tablets.

Problem: You’re trying to download a new file, program or app and your device doesn’t have enough space