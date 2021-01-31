Kim Komando: Done with Facebook? How to transfer photos and videos before you ditch your account

The Data Transfer Project tool worked initially with only Google Photos. Now, you have the option to export to Dropbox, which is more straightforward. I'll use Dropbox in the steps below.

How to transfer your videos and images

Before you start, make sure you have an active Dropbox account. You get 2GB of space free when you sign up, and you can earn more storage when you recommend others sign up.

A quick note before you get started: You can only export one media type at a time. If you’d like to transfer both photos and videos, complete the process for one and repeat the steps to export the other.

Make sure you have your Facebook password on hand before you start — you’ll be asked to input it during the process. Then, follow the instructions below:

● Log in to Facebook.com or open the Facebook mobile app.

● Click the downward arrow in the top-right corner (web) or the three-line menu at the bottom of the screen (mobile).

● Select Settings & Privacy.

● Click Settings.

● Scroll down to the Your Facebook Information section.