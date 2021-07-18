Kim Komando: Clever tech hack — How to text from your PC or Mac

Texting is fast and easy until it’s not. Maybe your service is terrible, and your messages won’t go through — what a pain.

When you have a long story to tell but no time for a phone call, try audio messages. They can be a lifesaver if your connection is bad, too.

If you’re working on your computer or don’t want to use your thumbs to message, send messages straight from your PC or Mac. It’s simple to set up.

Message iPhone to iPhone

iMessage is Apple’s messaging service associated with your Apple ID — the same login info you use in the App Store, iTunes Store and iCloud. It’s a simple way to send texts, SMS messages, and even Facetime from your Mac or iPad.

If you haven’t set up iMessage, enter in your Apple ID info and hit Sign in. To start a new conversation:

● Click the New Message button at the top of the Messages window.

● Type in your recipient’s name, email address, or phone number. If that person is in your Contacts app, Messages finds them as you type. To start a group conversation, add more recipients.

Type your message in the field at the bottom of the window, then press Return to send it.