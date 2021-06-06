Kim Komando: Change these 3 hidden Google settings to protect your privacy

Big Tech companies are woven into the fabric of our everyday lives. We message one another on our Apple and Android smartphones, share photos on Facebook, shop on Amazon, work on our Microsoft and Apple computers, and Google things all day long.

It’s no secret anymore that Big Tech tracks what we do and packages up our data to sell to advertisers.

If you’re super privacy-conscious, maybe you’re ready to nuke your private info floating around the web — or as much as you can, at least.

Let’s look at a company I bet you interact with most days, Google. Here are three settings you need to check.

1. Don’t let others know what you do with Google

Every time you use a Google service, your interactions are logged in your My Activity page. This page shows everything that you’ve searched for, photos you’ve taken, YouTube videos you’ve watched, how you used Google’s apps and so on.

Many people don’t know that you can password protect it all. Who needs this new feature?