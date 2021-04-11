Kim Komando: Car warranty robocalls — Here’s why you get so many

To make things even more frustrating, you can’t simply block the calls. The system spoofs area codes and numbers so that you’re never called by the same number twice.

If you wait for the operator and ask to be taken off the call list, it’s bad news. You have just verified to the robocaller that you’re a real person. That means even more calls.

What if you take the bait and buy a plan? You probably won’t realize it was all a scam until weeks or months later when you have a problem with your car and realize the warranty doesn’t exist.

What can you do?

Your best move when you realize it’s a robocall is to hang up the phone immediately. There is one thing that you should never do: press any numbers on your phone during the call.

Many of these calls are automated and ask you to press a button to continue or opt-out. Don’t do it. Again, this confirms you have a working number, and you will receive even more calls.

Here are a few more steps you can take.

● Protect personal information: Never hand over details like your Social Security number, credit card information, driver’s license number, or bank account information.