Kim Komando: Can cellphones cause cancer? 5 steps to minimize the risk

I’ve passed that advice along for many years. Here are the steps I take to minimize the risk of cellphone radiation. These are good practices to pass along to kids, too, who often get their hands on cellphones at a young age.

1. Don’t use your cellphone on a bus, train, or plane when your connection is low

Get this: Your phone emits more radiation, not less, when you don’t have a strong signal. Look at your phone’s bars. If that signal isn’t very strong, your phone is hard at work trying to connect to the network.

During these times, especially, keep it away from your head and body. Stick with texts or use headphones or a headset.

2. Default to speakerphone

I get it. You don’t want to have every conversation, especially in public, on speaker. It is an easy solution, though. I do this at home or in my car. When I’m out and about or at the office, I turn to Bluetooth.

3. Use headphones or a headset