Kim Komando: Before you download one more app, check this list first

What are the five most used apps on your phone? For me, it’s Messages, Mail, Refin, Instagram and Podcasts.

There are also those forgotten apps I downloaded and only used once or twice. I know you have them too. Before you hit “uninstall,” there’s a crucial step you need to take.

While you’re making your phone more secure, take some time to wipe out tracking cookies. You do this on your computer, and it’s a step worth taking on your phone, too.

Before you visit the Google Play or Apple App Store again, there are a few things to keep in mind to keep nosey and dangerous downloads off your phone.

1. Watch out for sneaky ‘always on’ permissions

How many apps have access to your camera, microphone, location, and contacts? I can tell you without looking that the answer is, “Too many.” Few apps truly need those permissions, and even fewer need them enabled all the time.

Here’s an example: Your iPhone will notify you if it’s about to rain. I thought that sounded handy, so I went to enable the feature. Surprise, it also required me to have “always-on” location tracking. No thanks.