Kim Komando: Before you die, decide who gets access to your online accounts and digital files

Have you given any thought as to what you want to happen to your accounts, files, photos, and the rest of your online life once you’re gone? If the number of calls and requests I am getting for help on my national radio show is any indication, do it now while you’re thinking about it.

In life, it’s hard enough to keep it all secure. That’s why I continually focus on the ever-changing steps to keep you safe.

Your phone isn't the only target. A person with the right know-how can break into your router, your social media pages; you name it.

Let’s get your digital life in order for those you leave behind. Take a look at this list below and you may want to assign a person to be your “digital executor.” Ask your estate attorney about that.

Create a digital checklist

A digital checklist isn't a legal document but rather a rundown of all your accounts, passwords, and online assets with instructions how to find them. Take a look at your saved passwords in your browser so you don’t miss any accounts. Then, think of other accounts like Venmo or Zelle.