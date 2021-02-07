Kim Komando: Apps you should delete right now

There’s an easy fix: Delete Facebook from your phone and then download it again from the App Store or Google Play Store. Ultimately, though, this is a temporary solution. The only way to stop this app from taking up space long term is to delete it permanently.

Flashlight apps

These apps were super popular when smartphones first came out. Nowadays, this function is built right in.

You can still find a ton of them available for download on the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store, though. I’ll let you in on a secret: They want your data.

Many of these apps request permission to track your location, and they could even be hiding malware.

Cut off your flashlight app and trust in your phone’s natural abilities.

Pop the bloatware bubble

Our phones are preloaded with apps we never use. This “bloatware” eats up your space and the device manufacturer locks some to make sure you can’t uninstall them.