Kim Komando: Amazon shopping tips to get what you want and still save money

The holiday shopping season arrives earlier every year. In 2021, it’s not only a retailer’s strategy to get you to spend more money. Supply chain disruptions and chip shortages mean buying specific items will be more challenging and more expensive.

Before you pull out your wallet, clever crooks are after your hard-earned cash. Amazon text scams will only get worse as we get closer to December. Tap or click for ways to stop junk texts and spam that really work.

Good old-fashioned robocalls are out in full force, too. If you pick up your phone and see an incoming call from this number, don’t answer.

Here are proven ways to get the gifts you want while staying on your budget.

Get a discount on brand new tech

Take a look around your house. Do you have any older gadgets sitting around that you’re not using anymore? Trading them in can get you Amazon credit or a decent discount on your next purchase. Even non-working devices can be eligible, so it’s worth checking.

To do that, visit the Trade-In page and choose the category for your device. You can browse by device and model to see what kind of credit you’ll get.