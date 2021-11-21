Kim Komando: Amazon shoppers should check security settings during holidays

● Sign in to your Amazon account. Click Accounts & Lists.

● Scroll down. Under Ordering and shopping preferences, click Your Amazon profile.

● Click the yellow box marked Edit your public profile. Here, you’ll see Edit profile and Edit privacy settings.

If you want a quick look at what information you’re sharing publicly, click View your profile as a visitor. If your profile shows your real name or other information you don’t want, go back to the profile settings page and click the Edit profile tab. It’s located right next to the Edit privacy settings tab.

You can edit or delete any information like your bio, occupation, and location. You can even change the “public name” on your profile and post reviews anonymously.

Protect yourself from accidental purchases

When I'm in gift-buying mode, I don't think as much about every package that shows up at my door. I might just grab it and tuck it away in a closet for wrapping up later. How annoying would it be to open a box a few weeks later and realize it's something you never meant to order?

Voice ordering through an Echo speaker sounds convenient, but it's probably something you only run into by accident for most people.