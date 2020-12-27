Kim Komando: Amazon just started sharing your internet connection with your neighbors

Amazon has a way of creeping into our lives and making things incredibly easy. With convenience, there are often trade-offs. Many people are unaware that they have a public profile on Amazon.

Your public profile is created automatically, whether you want it or not, and it contains your comments and any ratings that you have left on products purchased on Amazon. Your biographical information and other site interactions are also posted to your profile.

Now that you know you have a public profile take back your privacy.

It seems that no matter where you go, something's tracking you. Your phone's GPS keeps tabs on you, security cameras have footage of you and even doorbell cameras can turn neighborhoods into surveillance networks.

Amazon's Ring cameras are watching, and hundreds of police departments can tap into the footage.

Amazon recently emailed Ring and Echo owners to let them know that they've been opted in automatically to its new Sidewalk initiative. It sounds promising, "Sidewalk." Before you accept the automatic entry, know the facts. It might be enough for you to opt-out.

What is Sidewalk?