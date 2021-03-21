Kim Komando: Alexa commands you’ll wish you knew sooner

Have a number but no contact information? Just speak the number and Alexa will make the call.

Tell Alexa to watch out for burglars

Alexa Guard is like a pair of ears you can leave at home. Your Echo device will listen for sounds and alert you as needed.

Open the Alexa app and tap the More icon in the bottom right, then Settings.

Tap Guard > Set up Sound Detection.

Toggle the smart alerts you want to activate, and tap Confirm.

When you’re leaving the house, say, “Alexa, I’m leaving.” When you return home, say, “Alexa, I’m home.”

Use Alexa as an intercom in your house

Remember those old intercom systems in larger homes? Think of this command as the modern version.

Just say, “Alexa, drop in on all devices.” Wait for the tone, then speak. You can also target just one device by saying, “Alexa, drop in on (device name).”

Watch your favorite show or movie