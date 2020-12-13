Kim Komando: Affordable tech gifts you’ll want to buy for yourself, too

This year’s shopping season kicked off months ago — yes, months — and you can expect killer sales will last through the new year.

Finding the right tech gift is tricky. You want to make sure, first and foremost, it works the way it should. Then it would be best if you considered whether your recipient would use it.

I’m here for you. Here are some smart tech gifts for just about anyone on your list, from the total tech nerd to the not-so-savvy.

This portable charger will keep you powered wherever you go

I’ll fess up. I bought myself one of these. It’s perfect for the techie who has everything. The Anker PowerCore Fusion is a 2-in-1 charger. Plug it into the wall and charge like normal, or take it with you and it acts as a battery pack. It’s powerful enough to charge a smartphone or even a tablet fully. These are so handy to have around the house.

For your most forgetful relative