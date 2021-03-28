Kim Komando: 5 ways to take better photos and videos with your phone

Capturing movement can be a struggle. Dog owners, you know what I mean. Burst mode can help. This feature enables your camera to take pictures faster than humanly possible. You get multiple photos for each second and can select your favorites.

On just about every smartphone that supports it, you can activate burst mode by holding down the shutter button. To see all your shots, go to your gallery and choose the photoset.

3. Go slow

If you’ve never shot in slow motion, you’re missing out. It can make for some seriously cool or hilarious videos. To use it, swipe through the options in your phone’s camera app.

To capture the best possible video, use a tripod to steady your phone.

4. Use a shortcut

Picture this: It’s winter, and you want to snap a photo of the snowy landscape, but you’re wearing gloves. You can remove one and expose yourself to the elements or use the volume up button. This also helps with stability and focus.

The feature is standard on most iOS and Android phones. You can change the volume button’s functionality to take burst photos, zoom, and more in your camera settings.

5. Take quality to the next level