Kim Komando: 5 ways to speed up your smartphone

Long gone are the days of upgrading your phone every year, at least for most of us. It’s expensive and just plain overkill when today’s smartphones last much longer than that.

If you’re keeping yours for the long haul, that means you need to treat it better, too.

And what about malicious code that sneaks in and watches everything you do if you click the wrong place or download a bad attachment? It does happen, and you need to know the signs that stalkerware has been installed on your device.

Now, let’s dive into performance. We could all use a nice boost. Here are four ways to speed even an old phone up again.

1. The classic: Turn it on and off again

I’m starting basic because it works. It’s the go-to line of IT pros everywhere. “Did you turn it off and back on?” That’s not just for your computer.

When you power your phone down then up again, you clear the RAM (random access memory). Busy RAM is a significant culprit in slowdowns. You may think that closing all your apps solves the issue, but shutting the phone down altogether is your best bet.

If something just isn’t quite right, give it a try.

2. Check your Wi-Fi