Kim Komando: 5 ways to speed up your smartphone

Long gone are the days of upgrading your phone every year, at least for most of us. It’s expensive and just plain overkill when today’s smartphones last much longer than that.
If you’re keeping yours for the long haul, that means you need to treat it better, too.
And what about malicious code that sneaks in and watches everything you do if you click the wrong place or download a bad attachment? It does happen, and you need to know the signs that stalkerware has been installed on your device.
Now, let’s dive into performance. We could all use a nice boost. Here are four ways to speed even an old phone up again.
1. The classic: Turn it on and off again
I’m starting basic because it works. It’s the go-to line of IT pros everywhere. “Did you turn it off and back on?” That’s not just for your computer.
When you power your phone down then up again, you clear the RAM (random access memory). Busy RAM is a significant culprit in slowdowns. You may think that closing all your apps solves the issue, but shutting the phone down altogether is your best bet.
If something just isn’t quite right, give it a try.
2. Check your Wi-Fi
If videos and sites are lagging, it might not be your phone but rather your connection. Try a mini reset to reconnect your phone to the Wi-Fi signal. Do this by turning on airplane mode, waiting a few seconds, then switching it off.
If your browser is still running slow, try turning off your Wi-Fi and using a different connection, such as LTE. If you get a better connection this way, then the problem is with the Wi-Fi itself and not your phone.
3. Clear your cache
A cache is temporary data storage that apps use, so they don’t have to download the same information repeatedly. It’s useful and can make sites load faster, but clearing out the cache can help speed things up.
It’s also a way to free up valuable storage space, especially on older phones with limited room.
Steps for this vary based on what phone and browser you use.
4. Do an app audit
Clutter will always slow you down. If you have tons of apps you don’t use anymore, it’s time to clear them out. They’re just wasting space and slowing you down.
A quick warning before you get started: Getting rid of unwanted apps is not as simple as tapping “delete.”
When you’re ready to say goodbye, follow these steps.
On an iPhone:
Touch and hold an app, then tap Remove App; Delete App; Delete.
You can also use the App Library, introduced in iOS 14, to get a curated list of your apps grouped by category. Swipe past the last page of your Home screen to access it. Tap and hold the app, then select Delete App; Delete.
On an Android:
Long-press an app, then tap App Info; Uninstall.
Go to Settings; Apps & Notifications to see a list of your apps and delete them the same way.
Or you can open the Google Play Store app and navigate to Menu; My apps & games. Tap on the app and hit Uninstall.
