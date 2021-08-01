Kim Komando: 5 smartphone security steps to take now

Go anywhere online, and it feels like someone is watching. That’s because, well, they are.

Did you know there’s a secret advertiser ID hiding your smartphone? It can easily be traced directly to you and reveals things like your physical address and IP address.

That’s just one of many trackers, IDs, maps, and settings collecting your info. More often than not, this data is all packaged up and sold to the highest bidder. (Sorry, you don’t get a cut.)

If you want to get serious about security, you have to go beyond the usual steps.

1. Turn on USB Restricted Mode

Ever charge your iPhone or iPad in a public place, on a plane, or at work? You need to turn on USB Restricted Mode. Why is this important? It helps to prevent what is called “juice jacking,” which is when malware can be installed onto a device or information can be stolen via the USB charging port.

To turn on USB Restricted Mode, select Settings, Face ID & Passcode, and type in your passcode. Scroll to the section called “Allow Access When Locked,” and make sure the option called “USB Accessories” is toggled off.