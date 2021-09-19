Kim Komando: 5 smart digital life hacks you won’t find on TikTok

You can read exactly what the person in the video is saying and even copy and print it if you want. This secret is incredibly handy when you are getting DIY instructions.

To see a video’s transcript, open the video in YouTube and press the three dots or the more option underneath the video’s title. Choose Transcript from the dropdown menu. The only time you won’t get a transcript is if the video owner disabled it, but that hardly ever happens.

4. Know who is calling without looking at your phone

When your phone rings, you take it out of your pocket and look at the screen to see who it is. What a pain, especially when it’s a spam caller trying to sell you a car warranty. By giving your different contacts their own custom vibrations, you know from the discrete buzzes if this is a call you can’t miss or one you should ignore.

To set it up on your iPhone, go into your Contacts, tap the person’s name, select Edit and then Text Tones. Here you can select Vibrations from a list. Maybe you select the heartbeat vibration for your partner and for your kid away at school the alert vibration. While in this menu, you can also give each contact a custom ringtone and text alert sound.