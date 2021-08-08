Kim Komando: 5 buried Google settings other than privacy to save time now

Back in the day, autocorrect created more issues in our texts and emails than it fixed.

Today, you can open up an email draft, and Gmail will finish your sentences and even suggest a subject line — all mimicking the way you type. Perhaps you don’t like the idea of Google’s AI reading as you write emails.

Here’s something many people don’t know. You can remove photos of your home from Google Street View. I did. It only takes a minute.

Don’t stop now. I’ve got a handful of hidden settings every Google user should know.

1. Yes, you can get things done offline

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are a great way to collaborate. If you don’t have an internet connection, you can’t work in real-time with someone else. But, you can work offline and save those changes once you have a connection again.

Here’s the catch. You need to turn on offline access before you need it. You must be connected to the internet to make these changes.

Open Chrome and make sure you’re signed in with your Google account. Go to drive.google.com/drive/settings.