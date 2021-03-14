Kim Komando: 4 ways to find anyone’s cell phone number online

2. Try a reverse number search

Many people search sites let you do a reverse lookup, where you search by a number and not by the person’s name. There are also specialty sites built to give you a head start if you have an old number.

Spy Dialer boasts “billions of phone numbers” and lets you search by phone, name, address, or email. ZLOOKUP and USPhonebook are free options that give results for people and businesses.

3. The more detail you have the better

Go ahead, turn to Google. Type in the person’s name and put it in quotes for more accurate results. You can also try adding the area code or a city, or words like “contact,” “number” or “cell.”

Be sure to also look at the Images on the Google search results page. You may find a photo of the person that leads you to another possible clue.

The more details you have, the better. Do you know where this person works or lives? What about their hobbies? Do they have a blog or website?

If the person does have a website, turn to WhoIs. Here, you can look up who owns a domain, and often, a phone number and email address are listed, too.

4. Turn to social media