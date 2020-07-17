SILVER SPRING, Md. — Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states reopened, but the pace still lags last year after this spring’s massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,186,000 in June after a modest recovery in May followed steep declines in April and March. Even after a second straight month of increases, including an upward revision for May, construction activity remains 4% below last year’s pace.
Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, rose 2.1% to 1.24 million units.
On Thursday, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo survey of builder confidence jumped for the second straight month in July to a reading of 72, near pre-pandemic levels. Any reading above 50 indicates a positive market. The index had plunged 42 points in April to a reading of 30, the largest single monthly change in the history of the survey.