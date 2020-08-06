First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma declined significantly for the first time in a month while over 100,000 in the state remain on unemployment compensation, according to a government report.
The Labor Department reported receiving 5,720 initial claims for jobless benefits in Oklahoma during the week ending Saturday, a 36% decline from the prior week when 8,927 filed, according to revised figures.
Initial jobless claims had been hovering between 8,900 and 10,000 during the past four weeks.
The number of initial claims peaked in early May when 93,985 filings were registered during the week ending May 2. A typical week prior to COVID-19 arriving here saw no more than 2,000 first-time claims filed.
Since mid-March, when the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic first began to be felt here, 831,141 initial claims for unemployment compensation insurance have been filed.
Sixteen states had fewer initial claims last week, according to the report.
An initial claim is filed by an unemployed worker to determine whether they are eligible for compensation from the state program.
Nationwide, initial claims for regular state unemployment compensation declined by 249,000 to 1,186,000, according to seasonally adjusted data.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed workers OK’d for compensation who continued to file claims for jobless benefits declined from 127,617 for the week ending July 18 to 114,130 the following week.
The state also continues to see declining numbers of filings for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federal program geared for the self-employed, who typically don’t qualify for regular unemployment insurance.
The state received 1,443 initial claims for PUA for the week ending Saturday, a decline from 2,039 the prior week.
The state saw an increase — from 673 to 1,647 — in the number of claims under a federal pandemic relief program that provided for an additional 13 weeks in unemployment compensation.
The federal program that provided an additional $600 per week to claimants expired July 25 and has yet to be renewed by Congress.
The state has yet to pay any claims under the recently approved Extended Benefits program, which adds another 13 weeks of coverage for those who have exhausted all other state and federal benefits.
The most recent data for the Extended Benefits program for the week ending July 18, showed the state program had yet to take effect.