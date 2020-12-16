 Skip to main content
Jimmy's Egg pioneer lived a life that offers a beacon during these dark times

  Updated
Jimmy's Egg restaurant

Jimmy's Egg restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY - Loc Van Le left the world too soon but not before embodying carpe diem better than any poet could ever wax and building a brilliant legacy from equal parts endurance, resolve, and courage.

Despite being born into a wealthy Vietnamese family in Danang in 1945, the Jimmy's Egg pioneer's life truly began when he was 30 years old, penniless, homeless and unfamiliar with the language of his new home country.

His death from the coronavirus last Thursday has drawn reaction from all over the local food-service industry.

"Loc Le's story of success in the restaurant industry was a remarkable example of perseverance, hard work, and dedication to excellence," said Jim Hopper, chief operating officer of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. "His passion for good food and great service to his customers allowed him to grow Jimmy's Egg from a humble beginning of one store to over 60 stores nationwide today. Loc Le made an indelible mark on the restaurant industry that will endure for many years to come."

