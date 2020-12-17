Jimmy's Egg pioneer lived a life that offers a beacon during dark times

Loc Van Le left the world too soon but not before embodying carpe diem better than any poet could ever wax and building a brilliant legacy from equal parts endurance, resolve and courage.

Despite being born into a wealthy Vietnamese family in Danang in 1945, the Jimmy’s Egg pioneer’s life truly began when he was 30 years old, penniless, homeless and unfamiliar with the language of his new home country.

His death from the coronavirus last Thursday has drawn reactions from all over the local food-service industry.

COVID-19: Quarantine and isolation 101

COVID-19 update: ‘If things continue the way they are today, we will definitely reach 10 percent’

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.