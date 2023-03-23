JENKS — A unique retail concept that combines clothing and gun sales with an indoor shooting range is starting construction in Jenks with plans to open in the fall.

City leaders and officials representing Missouri-based retailer Frontier Justice gathered Thursday to break ground on what will be the company's fourth location overall and first in Oklahoma.

The ceremony was held at the Jenks Chamber of Commerce due to the threat of rain.

"This is a very unique project," Jenks Mayor Corey Box said. "And it's a neat business for us to add to our really fast-growing portfolio of partners and businesses here at Jenks."

"I want to thank the Jenks City Council," Box added. "When we first heard about this, our support was unanimous. We are overwhelmingly supportive of this. I also thank the council, frankly, for being overwhelmingly supportive of our citizens' Second Amendment rights because ultimately that's what this is all about."

Jeremy Gayed, Frontier Justice CEO, told the crowd of more than 50 people that he "wasn't expecting this many people to show up for a groundbreaking, but it really warms my heart. It's a testament to the Jenks community and it makes me even more happy that we're here."

The 25,000-square-foot store will be located at 202 S. Gateway Place near Gateway Mortgage on Jenks' west side just off U.S 75.

Described as "a unique faith-based and family-focused entertainment destination," it will include an upscale western-chic clothing boutique; a selection of firearms; and an indoor shooting range.

Box said he likes the family-friendly emphasis, as well as the retail component.

"We're very happy about that," he said. "You guys know that cities need to sell things to generate sales tax revenue, so we can build roads and build bridges and do all those things."

Additionally, "it gives us an opportunity to educate and train the next generation of responsible firearm owners. … and introduce the shooting sports to people that otherwise would not have that exposure," Box said.

He said the shooting range will serve the Jenks Police Department and potentially other law enforcement agencies.

"It will localize close-to-home training for our police," Box said. "This is another opportunity for Jenks to continue to show leadership in the law enforcement community."

State Rep. Mark Tedford also took the stage to welcome the company.

"I'm really excited you guys are coming," he said. "There's no doubt in my mind you'll be successful here. I think your values of faith and freedom will resonate. I think you'll find many Oklahomans are tired of shopping at big box stores that don't necessarily support the Second Amendment."

Frontier Justice is headquartered in Lee's Summit, Missouri, where the first one opened in 2015. Other sites are in Kansas City, Kansas; and Omaha, Nebraska.

According to the website frontier-justice.com, the company's mission statement is: "To honor God, serve people, and build kingdom resources as an iconic brand by providing exceptional service and an innovative client experience for the whole community."

Gayed added: "We want the communities that we get to be a part of, that we have the privilege of joining — we want to give back to them and make them better. We want them to be glad we're here. And I believe in Jenks that's going to be a very natural fit, a very natural partnership."