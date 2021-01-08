Jenks Neighborhood Walmart closes today for cleaning, restocking; reopening set for Sunday

Walmart-shoppers in the Jenks area will have to find another store for their grocery needs this weekend as their Neighborhood Market location closes for cleaning.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, the Jenks Neighborhood Market at 11020 S. Elm St. will close temporarily to allow third-party cleaning crews time to sanitize the building and associates the opportunity to properly restock shelves following.

The store is scheduled to reopen on Sunday at 7 a.m.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," the corporation said in a news release. "When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves."

The cleaning is part of a proactive, data-based company program that makes determinations of stores in need of extra time for cleaning or stocking, a corporate spokesman said in an email.

