Jenks Neighborhood Walmart closes today for cleaning, restocking; reopening set for Sunday

Walmart-shoppers in the Jenks area will have to find another store for their grocery needs this weekend as their Neighborhood Market location closes for cleaning.
Beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, the Jenks Neighborhood Market at 11020 S. Elm St. will close temporarily to allow third-party cleaning crews time to sanitize the building and associates the opportunity to properly restock shelves following.
The store is scheduled to reopen on Sunday at 7 a.m.
"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," the corporation said in a news release. "When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves."
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
After the sale, Samson Resources II's only remaining assets consist of about 24,000 acres under lease, about 23,000 acres of mineral rights and 40 non-operated wells all located in east Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.
While officials for the new Devon Energy announced Thursday morning they successfully completed a process to combine the companies that started several months ago and was approved by shareholders last week, plenty of integration-related work remains to be done.