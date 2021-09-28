Georgia company proposes manufacturing plant at Port of Muskogee

A Georgia-based company could be part of a $218 million investment expected to generate 225 new jobs at the Port of Muskogee.

Aero Nonwovens, LLC, which makes baby wipes and sanitary wipes, has proposed building a 175,000-square-foot plant at the port, which is located on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Construction could begin in early 2022.

The company's headquarters is expected to remain in the Atlanta area, but a move to Muskogee is possible in the future, Amy Blackburn, a spokeswoman with the Commerce Department, wrote in an email.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has offered the company $1 million from the Oklahoma Quick Action Closing Fund dollars, but Aero hasn't accepted the incentive package, nor have any contracts been fully executed, Blackburn said.

Created in 2011, the closing fund is intended as a source of funds available to the governor to attract high-impact businesses when incentive payments are expected to be the deciding factor in a business’s location decision.

Average pay for the jobs in Muskogee is expected to be $43,975, documents show. Per-capita income for Muskogee County residents in 2019 was $23,826, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.