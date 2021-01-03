Broadening access: Tulsa is flagship program for Satellite tech sales program

“It’s about being able to have a curious mindset so someone can succeed at a entry-level sales position. It’s about having a hard-work mentality and an ability to persevere. We’re vetting for those types of things.”

Josh Miller is a program officer with GKFF.

“The civic side of our mission is to make Tulsa a more vibrant and inclusive place,” he said. “And providing economic opportunity is a very central tenet to that. Having a workforce training tool such as Satellite, which provides inclusive and accessible workforce training for careers of the future that provide skilled, sustainable wage jobs is an very important project toward achieving that goal.”

Michael Basch, managing partner at Atento Capital, said even before the COVID-19 crisis, companies were finding coastal cities such as New York and San Francisco “insanely expensive” for operations. Moreover, the rise in remote work has made those locales less appealing, he said.

“… A lot of companies were kind of already setting up secondary offices in places like Salt Lake City or Austin and Denver or Nashville,” Basch said. “Even those places have gotten increasingly more expensive.