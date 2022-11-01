 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOK Financial and BOKF Foundation combine to attain $100M donation mark

BOK Financial and its BOKF Foundation have reached a donation milestone.

The company and the foundation, which is funded through a portion of the firm's annual profits, have combined to give $100 million in contributions to nonprofit organizations.

"At BOK Financial one of our core values is ‘actively advancing the communities we serve,'" Stacy Kymes, president and CEO of BOK Financial, said in a statement. "Charitable giving and volunteering give us the opportunity to act on those values …”

The foundation directs a portion of company profits to worthy community organizations, averaging $6 million to more than 600 nonprofits each year.

