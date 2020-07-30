State first-time jobless claims declined by 23% last week compared to the prior week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 9,879 jobless filed advance claims during the week ending July 18 compared to 7,614 claims filed during the following week ending Saturday.
In addition to releasing claims totals for last week, the Labor Department revised upward initial claims totals for the week ending July 18 from 8,579 to 9,879.
Those filing claims last week also were the last to potentially qualify for the extra $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation authorized by Congress early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program expired Saturday in Oklahoma. Congress has yet to agree on a bill to extend the federal benefit.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the state agency that runs the unemployment insurance compensation system, also reported processing 2,039 initial claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for self-employed workers. It marked the second consecutive week that the state had reported about 2,000 PUA initial filings.
The OESC has been hosting mass, in-person claims processing events in Oklahoma City and Tulsa and most recently in Ardmore.
The agency also announced this week that economic conditions were such that regular state jobless benefits would be extended an additional 13 weeks beyond the regular 26-week period once other state and federal eligibility were exhausted.
Nationwide, seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims increased by 12,000, from 1,422,000 the week ending July 18 to 1,434,000 the week ending Saturday.