Initial, continued state jobless claims decline

Initial state jobless claims declined 22% last week compared to the prior seven-day period as continued claims hit a new low, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time jobless claims for benefits declined from an upwardly revised total of 1,936 the week ending April 9 to 1,508 claims the following week.

This marks the third consecutive week initial claims have declined after peaking for the year at 2,946 claims the week ending March 26.

Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined by 12%, or from 11,865 claims the week ending April 2 to 10,410 claims the week ending April 9.

Continued claims have not been this low in the state in more than 20 years, records show.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined from the peak so far this year of 2,464 claims the week ending April 9 to 2,276 claims the following week.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 11,894 the week ending April 2 to 11,591 the following week. Continued claims are at their lowest point since October 2018, records show.

“In addition to a significant decrease in initial claims, we are pleased to see continued claims numbers on the decline,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “OESC is confident that Oklahoma’s trends of record low unemployment rates will continue and are strong indicators of the strength of our economy.

“The agency remains committed to serving Oklahomans and improving the workforce through our services, including our employment and training programs. For job seekers on their journey to reemployment, we encourage you to visit our website at oklahoma.gov/oesc to learn about OESC’s employment and training programs.”

All six Oklahoma neighboring states reported a decline in initial claims for unemployment benefits.

Nationwide, initial claims for the week ending Saturday declined by 2,000 to 184,000.

