Initial and continued claims for unemployment insurance benefits fell for the third consecutive week, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
For the file week ending July 11, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 8,621, a decrease of 802 (8.5%) from the previous week’s revised level of 9,423.
For the same week, the advance unadjusted number of continued claims were 122,452, a drop of 8,582 (6.5%) from the previous week’s revised level of 131,034.
Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, which OESC dates to March 1, the agency has paid out more than $2.4 billion in unemployment benefits.
“Oklahomans are still hurting, but we are continuing to help people with their claims and get them the services they need,” OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a statement. “The claims events in Tulsa have continued the success we saw in Oklahoma City, serving more than 1,000 people in just two days — with more expected next week.”
At in-person events on July 1-2, July 6-9, and July 13-16, the OESC helped more than 6,200 Oklahomans receive their unemployment benefits at the Reed Event Center in Midwest City and the Tulsa Fairgrounds. More events are scheduled in Tulsa July 22-23, with the goal of serving another 2,000 claimants.
Nationally, more than million Americans sought unemployment benefits for the 17th consecutive week as infections began surging in some of the nation’s most populous states. Layoffs in places like Florida, Georgia and California rose by tens of thousands of people.
The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits was 1.3 million last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.
In Oklahoma, the number of first-time callers who had their issue resolved has increased by more than 33% since May. Additionally, 50 new Tulsa staff members are completing training for the agency’s local call center, doubling the number of trained professionals.
In 14 days, another 30 staff members will be ready to help at OESC’s Oklahoma City call center, which will also double the total staff at that facility. Meanwhile, technical restructuring is helping moderinzed the OESC’s 40-year-old computer system.
“We’re taking manual processes that require a human and automating those,” Zumwalt said. “This will eventually move the mainframe into something from 2020. This is a huge undertaking that often takes many months to complete — and we are getting it done as soon as possible while ensuring we don’t disrupt service to our claimants.”