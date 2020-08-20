CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants totaling $4.2 million have been awarded to 11 EDA (Economic Development Administration) organizations in Oklahoma, including some in Tulsa, Muskogee and Big Cabin.
The money will be used to update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Indian Nations Council of Governments, Tulsa, will receive a $400,000 grant to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by focusing economic development resources in hard-hit communities to accelerate recovery.
Eastern Oklahoma Development District, Muskogee, will receive a $310,606 grant to hire additional staff, expand the region’s critical manufacturing sector, promote tourism and diversify the region’s agriculture-focused economy.
Grand Gateway Economic Development Association, Big Cabin, will receive a $400,000 grant to create data-driven approaches to offset the pandemic’s impact on the local economy.
“Oklahomans have shown strength and a sense of community in the face of this pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said in a statement. “Thankfully, under the direction of the Trump Administration, our economy is already making a comeback and this $4.2 million in community grants from the CARES Act is an important part of community-driven efforts to respond to and recover from the virus.”
Other Oklahoma EDA organizations receiving funds are from Oklahoma City, Duncan, Durant, Enid, Wilburton, Shawnee, Beaver and Burns Flat.
“These CARES Act funds will be a big help for the Indian Nations Council of Governments,” First District Congressman Kevin Hern said in a statement. “Oklahomans have been hard hit this year by both health and economic crises. Like many communities around the nation, we are doing our best to recover and adjust to the new normal. These funds will help Oklahomans weather this storm and ensure that we come back stronger than ever.”
All EDA-designated Economic Development Districts are some of the more than 850 existing, high-performing EDA EDD, University Center, Tribal and Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The CARES Act provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
