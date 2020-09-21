In year of 'unforeseen challenges,' Tulsa Regional Chamber's Small Business Summit and Awards celebrates sector

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Workers who have struggled most during the COVID-19 pandemic have been extroverts and micromanagers, a speaker at a virtual Tulsa Regional Chamber event said Tuesday.

The former miss the camaraderie lost in a remote-work culture, said Tracy Spears, executive leadership coach and co-founder of Exceptional Leaders Lab in Tulsa.

As for micromanagers, she said, "…Here's the thing you have to know: Just because you're not seeing it, it's still happening. It's really difficult if you are that person, that leader, who has to have your hand on everything. This has been a really great lesson."

Spears was a keynote speaker Tuesday at the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Small Business Summit & Awards. A half-day conference for regional small business and nonprofit leaders and their employees, the summit is produced by the Tulsa Small Business Connection, a program of the chamber that educates and empowers businesses with 50 employers or fewer.

"This year has been full of unforeseen challenges for the entire business community, but especially our region’s small businesses," Roger Ramsey, chair of the chamber and vice president and Tulsa market leader for Cox Communications, said in a statement. "Now, more than ever, we want to support local businesses and celebrate their vital contributions to the region."