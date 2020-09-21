In year of 'unforeseen challenges,' Tulsa Regional Chamber's Small Business Summit and Awards celebrates sector

Workers who have struggled most during the COVID-19 pandemic have been extroverts and micromanagers, a speaker at a virtual Tulsa Regional Chamber event said Tuesday.
The former miss the camaraderie lost in a remote-work culture, said Tracy Spears, executive leadership coach and co-founder of Exceptional Leaders Lab in Tulsa.
As for micromanagers, she said, "…Here's the thing you have to know: Just because you're not seeing it, it's still happening. It's really difficult if you are that person, that leader, who has to have your hand on everything. This has been a really great lesson."
Spears was a keynote speaker Tuesday at the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Small Business Summit & Awards. A half-day conference for regional small business and nonprofit leaders and their employees, the summit is produced by the Tulsa Small Business Connection, a program of the chamber that educates and empowers businesses with 50 employers or fewer.
"This year has been full of unforeseen challenges for the entire business community, but especially our region’s small businesses," Roger Ramsey, chair of the chamber and vice president and Tulsa market leader for Cox Communications, said in a statement. "Now, more than ever, we want to support local businesses and celebrate their vital contributions to the region."
Seven awards were handed out at the event, including Small Business Person of the Year, Elli Johannsson, of 360 Engineering Group, and the Entrepreneurial Success Award, given to Tulsa author-attorney Hannibal Johnson.
The Chamber received more than 60 nominations for the Small Business Awards, and nominees went through an extensive application process judged by Chamber of Commerce executives from outside the region.
Since founding 360 Engineering Group seven years ago, Johannsson has been a part of several local landmark projects, including Gathering Place, the Tulsa Club Hotel, Boxyard and Tulsa City-County Central Library.
"Small businesses have overcome such adversity this year, and the summit is an opportunity to recognize the achievements of northeast Oklahoma’s small business community," Weldon Bowman, chair of the Tulsa Small Business Connection and owner of W Design, said in a statement. "While this year’s event looked different than past events, it was a time to reflect on our resilience as business owners and celebrate our accomplishments."
Spears' talk was entitled "How to Build a High-Performance Culture.” During it, she spoke about focusing on outcomes and maximizing employee talents in an age of smaller staffs.
"In (the) consulting world, we call it, `Don't waste a crisis,' right?" she said. "There's a merger and acquisition or something's going on…it's an opportunity to review talent. It's an opportunity to look and see do we need to do things differently."
Executives also must be willing to confront employees whose work habits they view as subpar, Spears said. She once was hired — and paid double — to fire someone a client didn't have the guts to.
Turns out the supervisor had wanted to let the woman go for 16 years.
"Leaders that don't have the courage to have the conversations they need to have, that's your part of the org (organizational) chart not being right to give her an opportunity to change her behavior, which, by the way, probably was changeable," Spears said.
Rhett Morgan 918-581-8395
Twitter: @RhettMorganTW
