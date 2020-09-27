Impact of global pandemic has shaken public confidence in stocks. Local analyst says market rebound on horizon

In terms of Wall Street and innovation, the crash-landing of COVID-19 onto the American public condensed a decade into less than a year, a local financial analyst says.
“The strong get stronger, the weak get weaker in an environment like this,” says Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa. “Technology-wise, in February, there were things that were 10 years away, and you woke up in late March or early April and those things were here.
“It was like the pandemic created this time machine, pulling technology from the future to the present. Instead of 5% of the population seeing doctors online, everyone is seeing doctors online. Instead of 2% of the population distance learning, three-quarters of the world is distance learning. Restaurants that had a hard copy menu and no internet presence, in order to survive, they are going digital and they are doing curbside and delivery.”
As the coronavirus began to spread in the country, the Dow Jones Industrial Average went from 29,276.34 on Feb. 5 to 20,704.91 on March 18. By the middle part of this past week, it was hovering around the 27,000 mark.
“Most people who have money in stocks who just got shell-shocked by the rapid decline in March due to the rapid onslaught of COVID-19; it was the fastest bear market ever,” Dollarhide said. “We lost 20% in basically three weeks and people were just panicking. Investors were selling everything, gold, bonds, treasuries. The only safe place to be was cash.
“But because of the super-heroic stimulus steps, the Fed pumped $6.5 trillion into the U.S. financial system. Then of course, the Treasury, along with Congress, set out five different relief packages. Those critical moves are what gave investors the confidence. They thought to themselves, our economy could be wrecked for years. But the Fed and the Treasury aren’t going to let us fail.”
On the state and local level, oil remains the barometer for a long-term recovery, he says.
U.S. oil prices traded below zero for the first time in history in late April after producers ran out of places to store an oversupply of crude left by a coronavirus impact that quashed demand.
The fallout was quickly felt in Oklahoma, as Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy and Tulsa-based Unit Corp. opted for Chapter 11 protection in May. Another local company hit hard has been American Airlines, which by Oct. 1 is set to lose about 1,000 employees from its Tulsa maintenance facility, which employs roughly 5,000.
The per-barrel price for the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate has moved to about $40. But Oklahoma’s oil rig count as of Sept 18 was 12, a 54-rig reduction from a year ago, according to Houston-based Baker Hughes.
“With $2 gas and $40 oil,” there will be limited appeal in alternative-energy stocks linked to electric cars and solar, Dollarhide says. “In five years, we’re not all going to be driving Teslas, despite what Elon Musk might think. We’re not all going to be stopping at grocery stores and plugging our cars in.
“We’re still going to get gas. We’re still going to heat our homes, and we’re still going to use plastics, things that petroleum products make. I’ve spoken to several energy CEOs recently and they all admit it’s going to be a slow recovery. Our energy interdependence in the Middle East, unfortunately, had consequences, where we had more supply than demand. That’s a double-headed monster in a slowdown.”
Negative momentum notwithstanding and with a coronavirus vaccine still months away, a number of plays remain for the investor, Dollarhide says. They include technology and anything related to the work-at-home culture, groceries and booze, medical and vaccine-linked stocks and hope-for-recovery plays, which include the hospitality, entertainment and aviation sectors.
How much the needle sways, however, still depends on the Nov. 3 general election, he says.
“I hear this may be the most polarizing election year in our lifetime, but in some ways, it always feels like that,” Dollarhide says. “People are so passionate about their beliefs or so worried about what the next four years will look like. But there’s always nervousness surrounding an election.
“Four years ago, people were saying the same thing. And four years before that, people were saying the same thing. I would ask people to take a deep breath.”
And don’t do anything rash.
“Inflation is going to go 1%, 2%, 3% every year,” Dollarhide says. “You put money in the stock market because it has a 5- to 7- to 10-year horizon. If you’re going to need it in two years, don’t have it in the stock market.
“But if you have a 5- to 7- to 10-year time horizon, then don’t worry about the election. Find good companies to invest in. Find good mutual funds to invest in. And keep cash available so if what happens in the election causes the market to go down 10% or 20%, you can buy more at that level.”
