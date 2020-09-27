Impact of global pandemic has shaken public confidence in stocks. Local analyst says market rebound on horizon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In terms of Wall Street and innovation, the crash-landing of COVID-19 onto the American public condensed a decade into less than a year, a local financial analyst says.

“The strong get stronger, the weak get weaker in an environment like this,” says Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa. “Technology-wise, in February, there were things that were 10 years away, and you woke up in late March or early April and those things were here.

“It was like the pandemic created this time machine, pulling technology from the future to the present. Instead of 5% of the population seeing doctors online, everyone is seeing doctors online. Instead of 2% of the population distance learning, three-quarters of the world is distance learning. Restaurants that had a hard copy menu and no internet presence, in order to survive, they are going digital and they are doing curbside and delivery.”

As the coronavirus began to spread in the country, the Dow Jones Industrial Average went from 29,276.34 on Feb. 5 to 20,704.91 on March 18. By the middle part of this past week, it was hovering around the 27,000 mark.