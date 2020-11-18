Holiday shopping tips during a pandemic

It’s time to talk about holiday shopping, or specifically, how to find those stocking stuffers and Christmas gifts while avoiding the usual large crowds this time of year.
The coronavirus pandemic is worsening in Oklahoma, so shoppers will be eager to remain socially distant while hunting for the best deals. Fortunately, we also live in the Internet Age where big-box retailers have already brought Black Friday online, often extending it for days or weeks beyond the traditional morning-after-Thanksgiving rush.
If you’re looking for that extra bit of separation, here are some plays that’ll get you to the finish line.
