Hobby Lobby raising minimum wage starting Oct. 1

Hobby Lobby officials on Tuesday announced the Oklahoma City-based crafts and home decor retailer will be raising its minimum wage to $17 effective Oct. 1.
The full-time minimum hourly wage was set at $15 in 2014, according to a news release noting Hobby Lobby has raised the pay rate 10 times since 2009.
“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” founder and CEO David Green said in a statement. "Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season."
Hobby Lobby, with more than 43,000 employees and about 900 stores, was among retailers forced to temporarily close stores nationwide in April due to the pandemic.
The retailer suspended emergency leave pay and paid time off to let furloughed employees apply for unemployment benefits. Many locations reopened in May, with those remaining open by July.
Hobby Lobby has five stores in the Tulsa metro, according to the company's website.
Walmart and Target have also bumped minimum wage in recent months in an effort to support workers during the COVID-19 crisis. Amazon is also recruiting new workers starting at $15 per hour.
