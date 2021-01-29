 Skip to main content
Hobby Lobby is getting rid of its 40% off coupon starting in Feburary and shoppers are mourning

Hobby Lobby

The 40% coupons have restrictions and can only be used on regular price items. The coupons are available on the Hobby Lobby app and on the website.

 MATT BARNARD, TULSA WORLD

The days of shopping at Hobby Lobby with a 40% coupon are numbered.

The arts and crafts chain said starting Feb. 28 it will no longer offer the popular coupon at its 900-plus stores or online.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day,” Hobby Lobby said in a comment on Facebook. “This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.”

Dozens of consumers weren't buying that explanation. They posted on the Oklahoma City-based chain's Facebook page to protest Hobby Lobby dropping the coupon.

Cereal shortage 2021:Are you having trouble finding a box of Grape-Nuts? You are not alone and here's why

Will robots prepare your Walmart order?:Walmart adding automated warehouses with robots to stores to help fulfill pickup, delivery orders

Blogger Brittanie Pyper voiced her disappointment at TotallytheBomb.com: "Well, looks like I may just stick to Michael’s as my ultimate craft store!"

Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Wednesday.

"It is always our intent to provide you with beyond compare service, great prices and the best selection," Hobby Lobby said in the Facebook comment. "We appreciate your understanding during this period of transition and thank you for your continued business."

According to the TheKrazyCouponLady.com blog, the coupons may be accepted through March 14 because of a two-week grace period.

