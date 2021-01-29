Hobby Lobby is getting rid of its 40% off coupon starting in Feburary and shoppers are mourning

The days of shopping at Hobby Lobby with a 40% coupon are numbered.

The arts and crafts chain said starting Feb. 28 it will no longer offer the popular coupon at its 900-plus stores or online.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day,” Hobby Lobby said in a comment on Facebook. “This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.”

Dozens of consumers weren't buying that explanation. They posted on the Oklahoma City-based chain's Facebook page to protest Hobby Lobby dropping the coupon.

Cereal shortage 2021:Are you having trouble finding a box of Grape-Nuts? You are not alone and here's why

Will robots prepare your Walmart order?:Walmart adding automated warehouses with robots to stores to help fulfill pickup, delivery orders

Blogger Brittanie Pyper voiced her disappointment at TotallytheBomb.com: "Well, looks like I may just stick to Michael’s as my ultimate craft store!"

Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Wednesday.