Amazon's new fulfillment center in Tulsa is officially open for business along with two new delivery stations in Oklahoma City. Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 600,000 square-foot Tulsa fulfillment center at 4040 N 125th E Ave. for the first time to celebrate its Day One of operation, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Courtesy
Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Tulsa is officially open for business, along with two new delivery stations in Oklahoma City. Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 600,000 square-foot Tulsa fulfillment center at 4040 N. 125th East Ave. Courtesy
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Tulsa is officially open for business along with two new delivery stations in Oklahoma City. Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 600,000 square-foot Tulsa fulfillment center at 4040 N 125th E Ave. for the first time to celebrate its Day One of operation, Sunday, Aug. 02, 2020. Courtesy
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Tulsa is officially open for business along with two new delivery stations in Oklahoma City. Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 600,000 square-foot Tulsa fulfillment center at 4040 N 125th E Ave. for the first time to celebrate its Day One of operation, Sunday, Aug. 02, 2020. Courtesy
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Tulsa is officially open for business along with two new delivery stations in Oklahoma City. Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 600,000 square-foot Tulsa fulfillment center at 4040 N 125th E Ave. for the first time to celebrate its Day One of operation, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Courtesy
The Amazon Distribution Center is at 4040 N. 125th East Ave. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
TOM GILBERT
Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Tulsa is officially open for business, along with two new delivery stations in Oklahoma City. Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 600,000 square-foot Tulsa fulfillment center at 4040 N. 125th East Ave. Courtesy
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Tulsa is officially open for business along with two new delivery stations in Oklahoma City. Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 600,000 square-foot Tulsa fulfillment center at 4040 N 125th E Ave. for the first time to celebrate its Day One of operation, Sunday, Aug. 02, 2020. Courtesy
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Tulsa is officially open for business along with two new delivery stations in Oklahoma City. Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 600,000 square-foot Tulsa fulfillment center at 4040 N 125th E Ave. for the first time to celebrate its Day One of operation, Sunday, Aug. 02, 2020. Courtesy
E-commerce giant Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in Tulsa this week, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The four-story, roughly 2.5-million-square-foot facility at 4040 N. 125th East Ave. will employ more than 1,500 people when it completes hiring, which is scheduled to continue the next few weeks.
Associates there will work alongside technology created by Amazon Robotics, picking, packing and shipping small items such as books, household items and toys to customers.
Amazon positions start at $15 an hour, and benefits for full-time employees include medical, vision and dental insurance, as well as a 401(k) with 50% match. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and perks such as Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.
In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest at least $700 million to provide training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. Programs will help persons from all backgrounds access training to move into highly-skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores and transportation network or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.
Amazon also announced Wednesday that two new delivery stations in Oklahoma City have opened.
Hiring events for all three facilities are by appointment only, and open positions will be posted every Friday until all positions have been filled.
Interested candidates can visit amazon.force.com/ to learn more and apply, Applicants also may text “TULSANOW” or “OKCNOW” to 77088 to receive text alerts about local job postings.
Amazon has said that those seeking jobs must first register at the site and that specific jobs will be listed as they become available. Those seeking to apply should check the site periodically, the company has said.
Featured video: Let's Talk Town Hall discusses the eviction crisis
Gallery: Amazon facility will offer opportunities from pickers and packers to management
Amazon Fulfillment Center
Amazon Fullfillment associate
Amazon Engineering and IT
Amazon Loss prevention
Amazon Fulfillment management
Amazon Environment health and safety
Amazon Maintenance
Amazon Procurement
Amazon Operations Supervisor
Amazon delivery
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism