Here's why Paycom's Chad Richison is (technically) America's highest paid CEO
Here's why Paycom's Chad Richison is (technically) America's highest paid CEO

  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY - Corporate filings show Chad Richison, founder of Oklahoma City-based Paycom, received more than $211 million in compensation last year for his role as president and CEO of the company.

The New York Times reported last week that his earnings in 2020 were the most among all CEOs, about four times as much as most others who cracked the Top 10.

But there's a catch.

The company's compensation report to the Securities and Exchange Commission shows Richison's annual pay grew nearly tenfold since 2019, but just on paper. Most of the compensation listed is part of a long-term, restricted stock award that won't pay out for many years — if at all.

