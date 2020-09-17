Heartwood Commons to become first co-housing community for Tulsa

"Our sister (co-housing) community in Stillwater reminds us all the time that when you are joining a co-housing community, you are really buying the community and the house just happens to come with it," Sharp said.

Two Tulsa companies, Jones Design Studio and Stava Building Corporation, are handling design and construction. More than 50 sites were considered for the project, said Molly Jones, founder and president of Jones Design Studio.

"... The buildings are the backdrop to the play which is the building and maintenance of community between people," Jones said. "That's what this project represents."

Twenty-one of the units already have been sold.

"You just don't see a lot of citizen-led developments really ever come to fruition," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "It's very rare in Tulsa. That says a lot about the commitment of those who had this vision and saw what this could mean for Tulsa, our first cohousing development."

The village is scheduled for completion at the end of 2021 or early 2022, Sharp said.