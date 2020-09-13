Head hunting: Local staffing agencies, jobs market look to rebound after months of pandemic-induced stress

“It wasn’t like a light switch,” Baker said of midsummer signs of life. “But we have seen an increased demand in temporary labor. That’s usually an indicator that the permanent jobs will follow suit.

“July and August continued that way. But things are not back to where they were.”

Lynn Flinn is senior vice president of The Rowland Group, a staffing agency with offices in Tulsa and Houston.

“It’s been a little bit crazy, as you might expect,” she said of placement industry since the onset of the pandemic. “At first, employers were just really trying to wrap their brains around what they needed to do because things were going so fast at the beginning that nobody could get a handle on what to do.

“Some were trying to decide, `Do we keep our offices open?’ They started to figure out ways to work remotely. Then, that’s when they realized, ‘wait a minute. We can make this work.’”

A recent poll by Gartner, a global research and advisory firm, showed that 48% of employees likely will work remotely at least part of the time after COVID-19 versus 30% before the pandemic.

The same report indicated that 32% of organizations are replacing full-time employees with contingent workers as a cost-saving measure.