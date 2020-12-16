 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawaii-based electronic systems manufacturer announces expansion to Oklahoma City

Hawaii-based electronic systems manufacturer announces expansion to Oklahoma City

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma City skyline newsok

North Star Scientific Corporation, which designs develops and qualifies state-of-the-art electronic systems for Department of Defense applications, will move to Oklahoma City. 

 BRYAN TERRY, The Oklahoman

North Star Scientific (NSS) Corporation, a Hawaii-based company, has announced plans to expand to Oklahoma City.

It plans to start with about five employees and will ramp up to 40 jobs once its manufacturing site is fully operational.

"NSS has chosen the state of Oklahoma and Oklahoma City as the site of our expansion because of the favorable business environment and the availability of personnel and other resources that benefit aerospace companies, especially those focused on radar and electronics," Dr. James Stamm, CEO of North Star Scientific Corporation, said in a statement. "We are excited about the opportunities we see for our business in this environment and look forward to being a part of the community in Oklahoma City."

NSS designs, develops and qualifies state-of-the-art electronic systems for Department of Defense applications and delivers high-performance products and services. They specialize in radar frequency systems designs and rapid research & development/custom solutions.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News