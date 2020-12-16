Hawaii-based electronic systems manufacturer announces expansion to Oklahoma City

North Star Scientific (NSS) Corporation, a Hawaii-based company, has announced plans to expand to Oklahoma City.
It plans to start with about five employees and will ramp up to 40 jobs once its manufacturing site is fully operational.
"NSS has chosen the state of Oklahoma and Oklahoma City as the site of our expansion because of the favorable business environment and the availability of personnel and other resources that benefit aerospace companies, especially those focused on radar and electronics," Dr. James Stamm, CEO of North Star Scientific Corporation, said in a statement. "We are excited about the opportunities we see for our business in this environment and look forward to being a part of the community in Oklahoma City."
NSS designs, develops and qualifies state-of-the-art electronic systems for Department of Defense applications and delivers high-performance products and services. They specialize in radar frequency systems designs and rapid research & development/custom solutions.
