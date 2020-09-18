 Skip to main content
Group of two dozen light-industrial buildings sold in southeast Tulsa

Creek 51 Business Park

A rendering is shown of the Creek 51 Business Park, on which ground was broken Monday. RHETT MORGAN/Tulsa World

 Rhett Morgan

G&I X Tulsa Industrial Portfolio, LLC, recently purchased a 24-building, 1,064,811-square-foot portfolio in Tulsa from Helmerich & Payne Properties for an undisclosed amount.

The real estate cluster is comprised of six distribution, light-industrial properties in the southeast part of town.

It offers leasing opportunities available for small, medium and large businesses. Professional Engineering Consultants  Tulsa, which is handling the leasing and property management, will be working with the new owner on upgrades that include exterior painting, monument signage, landscaping and parking lot projects.

The properties are Space Center (495,000 square feet), 7001-7287 E. 51st St.; Tulsa Business Park (204,600 square feet), 7202-7368 E. 51st St.; Space Center East (202,500 square feet), 11915-12027 E. 51st St.; Tandem Business Park (88,084 square feet) 12101/12111/12121/12211-12221 E. 51st St.; Maxim Center (40,800 square feet), 4717 S. Memorial Drive; and Maxim Place (33,742 square feet), 6701 E. 41st Street.

