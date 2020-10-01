Genesis Health Clubs announces purchase of Sky Fitness and Wellbeing locations in Tulsa

Genesis Health Clubs has announced the purchase of Sky Fitness and Wellbeing in Tulsa, effective Thursday, Genesis owner Rodney Steven II wrote in a letter to members Wednesday.

The venues will now be known as Genesis Health Clubs-Midtown Tulsa and Genesis Health Clubs-South Tulsa.

Genesis currently operates two other clubs in the Tulsa area, at Woodland Hills and in Broken Arrow. Effective immediately, all Sky members will have access to these Genesis clubs, and all Genesis members will have access to the newly acquired Sky clubs.

In its 34th year in the business, Genesis opened its first club in Wichita, Kansas, and now owns more than 55 clubs in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado and Iowa.

