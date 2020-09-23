Former Lucky Star Casino CEO, once at center of skimming scheme, heading to federal prison for unpaid taxes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - A former CEO and director of gaming for Lucky Star Casino faces federal prison time for unpaid taxes.

On Tuesday, Brian Lee Foster, 51, was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison for not filing his federal income tax returns for calendar years 2012 and 2013, Timothy J. Downing, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, announced.

Foster was also ordered to pay more than more $1 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Foster was the CEO and director of gaming for the four Lucky Star casinos until early 2014.

Featured gallery: Meet 60 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.