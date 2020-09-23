 Skip to main content
Former Lucky Star Casino CEO, once at center of skimming scheme, heading to federal prison for unpaid taxes

Brian Foster in Concho

Brian Foster in Concho, Aug. 4, 2005. STEVE GOOCH/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - A former CEO and director of gaming for Lucky Star Casino faces federal prison time for unpaid taxes.

On Tuesday, Brian Lee Foster, 51, was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison for not filing his federal income tax returns for calendar years 2012 and 2013, Timothy J. Downing, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, announced.

Foster was also ordered to pay more than more $1 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Foster was the CEO and director of gaming for the four Lucky Star casinos until early 2014.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

