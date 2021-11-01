Forbes magazine names Tulsan one of its Culture 50 Champions

A Tulsan whose father used to hand him issues of Forbes to read as a child has now found himself in the pages of the iconic business magazine.
Tyrance Billingsley II — a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Tulsa Community College and OSU-Tulsa — was selected as one of the Culture 50 Champions, an honor for minority industry leaders recognizing their impact and service in underserved communities.
Billingsley is the founder and executive director of Black Tech Street, an initiative to rebuild Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and transform it into a tech hub for Black entrepreneurs. In establishing Tulsa as a center for the creation of Black wealth and innovation, he hopes to facilitate $1 billion in investments in the local economy.
While leading the Black Tech Street effort, Billingsley worked with partners of NASA Johnson Space Center Chief of Staff Monica Foley to speak about the importance of STEM and innovation, partnered with OneTen CEO Maurice Jones to initiate meeting with Tulsa economic stakeholders to discuss ways in which African Americans could secure better paying jobs and helped encourage children to learn coding.
He envisions Black Tech Street being at the forefront of constructing equitable economies, economic justice and enhancing human potential through technology with Tulsa as the epicenter for it all.
The 25-year-old said he was humbled to be included among a list of high-profile philanthropists and entrepreneurs such as former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, renowned poet Amanda Gorman and actress Issa Rae.
“My father grew up handing me Forbes magazine,” said Billingsley. “To be in Forbes now is a really surreal feeling after looking at who all was on the list.
“It gave me a sense of encouragement to know this work is really important for not only Black Wall Street but for Black Tulsans.”
Billingsley hopes that his work and achievements will inspire the next generations of Tulsans to take the lead in improving their communities.
“I hope what most comes out of me being on this list is that young kids in north Tulsa see that I’m no different than you, he said. “We all came from these diamonds that existed during and after the (1921 Tulsa) Race Massacre. A lot people think they were wiped out but they weren’t.
“They’re still in our community.”
