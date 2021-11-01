Forbes magazine names Tulsan one of its Culture 50 Champions

The 25-year-old said he was humbled to be included among a list of high-profile philanthropists and entrepreneurs such as former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, renowned poet Amanda Gorman and actress Issa Rae.

“My father grew up handing me Forbes magazine,” said Billingsley. “To be in Forbes now is a really surreal feeling after looking at who all was on the list.

“It gave me a sense of encouragement to know this work is really important for not only Black Wall Street but for Black Tulsans.”

Billingsley hopes that his work and achievements will inspire the next generations of Tulsans to take the lead in improving their communities.

“I hope what most comes out of me being on this list is that young kids in north Tulsa see that I’m no different than you, he said. “We all came from these diamonds that existed during and after the (1921 Tulsa) Race Massacre. A lot people think they were wiped out but they weren’t.

“They’re still in our community.”

