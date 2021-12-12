For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.
21-096264 — DRA Investments, 1323 N. Garnett Road, new, $299,808.
21-097853 — Hillcrest Medical Center, 1120 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $2,640,543.
21-100642 — Saint-Amon Baking Company, 8138 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $376,278.
21-099212 — Regent Bank, 7136 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $201,819.
21-095824 — Expedited Auto Repair, 4609 E. 31st St., new, $595,644.
21-098411 — Tulsa Bone and Joint Associates, 4802 S. 109th Ave., alteration, $312,489.
21-101151 — Cindie’s, 6746 S. Memorial Drive, Unit A, alteration, $478,450.
21-101576 — Arvest, 525 S. Main St., alteration-priority, $2,597,127.
21-098258 — OSSSU Medicine, 802 S. Jackson Ave., alteration, $1,102,750.
21-095493 — Bank of Oklahoma, 101 E. Second St., alteration, $564,417.
21-098272 — Shannon Square, 9515 E. 51st St., Unit B, alteration, $433,794.
21-104736 — Commerce Tower, 5801 E. 41st St., Unit 100, alteration-priority, $1,485,084.
21-098142 — Blick Properties, 6910 E. 14th St., new, $379,233.
21-087515 — Vineyard Office No. 4, 7814 E. 108th St., new, $776,088.
21-100121 — ARK Wood Floor and Tile, 10143 S. Riverside Parkway, alteration, $246,531.
From Staff Reports