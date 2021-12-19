For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.
21-099009 — Riverbend Towne Square, 8222 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $1,560,765.
21-098045 — Nixon Properties, 101 N. Denver Ave., Unit A, accessory structure, $214,987.
21-098045 — Nixon Properties, 101 N. Denver Ave., Unit D, accessory structure, $214,987.
21-100270 — Subrosa Professional Office Building, 12902 E. 51st St., alteration, $2,218,965.
21-102493 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $127,053.
21-098618 Bank of Oklahoma, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration, $3,732,054.
20-067941 — Hippies Medical Marijuana Dispensary, 909 E. 36th St. North, alteration, $255,092.
21-101479 — Home Depot, 901 S. Elgin Ave., addition, $679,192.
21-094546 — Casino Cash Trac, 7809 E. 106th St., new, $934,728.
21-104196 — Summit Trucking, 1023 N. Garnett Road, addition, $372,510.
21-097186 — Oral Roberts University, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., new, $5,919,968.
21-100137 — The Williams Companies, Inc., 101 E. 2nd St., alteration, $9,681,121.
21-093983 Top Shelf Spirits, 1441 N. Yale Ave., alteration, $60,412.
21-099987 Pure Sun Processing, 3975 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $85,495.
21-100442 — American Heritage Bank, 5151 S. 33rd Ave. West, alteration, $530,886.
21-101139 — Rose Gold Farm Llc, 104 S. 111the Ave., Unit E, alteration, $186,210.