For the record: Commercial building permits
City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

21-099009 — Riverbend Towne Square, 8222 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $1,560,765. 

21-098045 — Nixon Properties, 101 N. Denver Ave., Unit A, accessory structure, $214,987.

21-098045 — Nixon Properties, 101 N. Denver Ave., Unit D, accessory structure, $214,987. 

21-100270 — Subrosa Professional Office Building, 12902 E. 51st St., alteration, $2,218,965. 

21-102493 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $127,053. 

21-098618 Bank of Oklahoma, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration, $3,732,054. 

20-067941 — Hippies Medical Marijuana Dispensary, 909 E. 36th St. North, alteration, $255,092. 

21-101479 — Home Depot, 901 S. Elgin Ave., addition, $679,192.

21-094546 — Casino Cash Trac, 7809 E. 106th St., new, $934,728. 

21-104196 — Summit Trucking, 1023 N. Garnett Road, addition, $372,510. 

21-097186 — Oral Roberts University, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., new, $5,919,968.

21-100137 — The Williams Companies, Inc., 101 E. 2nd St., alteration, $9,681,121.

21-093983 Top Shelf Spirits, 1441 N. Yale Ave., alteration, $60,412. 

21-099987 Pure Sun Processing, 3975 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $85,495.

21-100442 — American Heritage Bank, 5151 S. 33rd Ave. West, alteration, $530,886. 

21-101139 — Rose Gold Farm Llc, 104 S. 111the Ave., Unit E, alteration, $186,210.

