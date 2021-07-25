For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended following a ransomware attack on city computers.

Permits here are those released by the city on Tuesday, but city officials said there remains a substantial backlog.

Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.

21-089536 — Saint Francis Health Rehab Clinic, 6585 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $178,000.

21-081304 — NOMA, 2219 E. 11th St., new multifamily, $38,000,000.

21-090822 — Riverwest Park, 1002 W. 21st St., accessory structure, $1,955,818.

21-090582 — Hartford Building, 110 S Hartford Ave., alteration-priority, $640,000.

21-090884 — Amazon OXD Sort Center, 3511 N. Mingo Road, alteration, $9,764,869.43.

21-090076 — Sante Fe Square, 521 E. Second St., foundation only, $2,000,000.

